Facebook post alerts Michigan woman to $1M lottery win

Jennifer Vackaro said a post on Facebook revealed to her that she had won a $1 million Powerball prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she was alerted to her own $1 million Powerball prize by an unusual source: Facebook.

Jennifer Vackaro, 50, of White Lake, told Michigan Lottery officials she was at Andale Mexican Grill & Cantina on Carroll Lake Road in Commerce Township when she decided to buy a Powerball ticket.

"My fiancé and I were at Andale, and he was playing Club Keno, so I decided to play Powerball," Vackaro said. "Usually I play easy pick numbers, but since we were just hanging out having a drink, I decided to take the time to pick my own numbers."

Vackaro said she found out she had matched the five white balls from the March 2 drawing while on social media the next day.

"The next morning, I was scrolling Facebook and saw a post about a winning Powerball ticket that was sold at Andale," she recalled. "The post had the winning numbers and I recognized them right away. I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app and when $1 million came up on the screen with confetti, I couldn't stop shaking! I called my daughters and my fiancé to tell them the good news."

Vackaro said her surprise hasn't worn off.

"I have been in a complete fog the last few days. I haven't been able to eat or sleep because I've been so nervous and excited," she said.

The winner said she plans to use some of her winnings to take her family on a trip.