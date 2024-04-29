Facebook owner faces EU investigation over spread of Russian propaganda

Brussels is preparing to launch an investigation into Meta’s handling of Russian disinformation amid fears the social media giant is not doing enough to prevent the spread of Kremlin propaganda.

The Facebook and Instagram parent is facing a probe from the European Commission after policymakers have accused Vladimir Putin of using social media as a “weapon of mass manipulation”.

EU watchdogs are reportedly concerned that Meta has not done enough to halt Russia’s disinformation campaign, particularly in the run-up to Europe’s parliamentary elections in June.

Brussels is investigating Meta over suspected breaches of the bloc’s Digital Services Act, which can lead to billions of euros in fines.

The European Commission declined to comment on the planned investigation, which was first reported by Politico.

However, it comes after it emerged earlier this month that a Russian disinformation group, dubbed “Doppelganger”, has sought to target French and German Facebook users with disinformation.

It has done this by creating pages that mimic real news organisations, while also paying for sponsored posts to publish propaganda relating to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Meta has previously said it has blocked thousands of pages believed to be linked to the disinformation group.

Details of the investigation have emerged as Europe prepares for elections in early June, during which voters will select members of the European Parliament for the next five years.

Major gains are expected for populist and Right-wing parties in the bloc.

A formal investigation against Meta under the Digital Services Act would add to ongoing EU investigations into Elon Musk’s X, and TikTok.

A Meta spokesman said: “We have a well-established process for identifying and mitigating risks on our platforms. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with the European Commission and providing them with further details of this work.”

Separately, it also emerged on Monday that Meta’s “supreme court” had made a series of layoffs in “targeted cuts”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.