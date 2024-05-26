Face the Nation: Vinograd, Becker, Buttigieg

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...David Becker, founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research and CBS News election law contributor, and Sam Vinograd, a former Homeland Security official and CBS News national security contributor, tell "Face the Nation" that the spread of election disinformation gives "a benefit to our adversaries Russia and China, who want to sow discord and undermine our democratic processes" and amid high-profile incidents of turbulence on recent flights and the severe 2024 hurricane forecast, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells "Face the Nation" that "The reality is, the effects of climate change are already upon us in terms of our transportation."

