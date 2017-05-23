How to Be a ‘FAB’ Mom!

The Parenting Lifestyle Expert for CBS Los Angeles, Jill Simonian, is here to tell new moms how to get FAB – Focused After Baby!

“Even though I will never be one, what does it take to be a FAB mom?” asks ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. Jill says when she first became a mother, “I was petrified!” She had never even held a baby. “I think all new moms feel the same way.”

Jill resolved to bounce back mentally. “I started doing all these wacky tips and tricks, and setting daily goals for myself – and it worked!” Now she’s written a book for harried new moms, “The FAB Mom’s Guide: How Get Over the Bump & Bounce Back Fast After Baby.” “It’s a mind and spirit guide,” she explains.

Jills tips include:

• The 30-Day Underwear Challenge. “For 30 days post-partum, spend as much time as you possibly can at home in your underwear,” says Jill. The goal is to get comfortable with your post-baby body and build confidence. “Own it!”

• The Scar Trick. Once the stitches come out after a C-section, put 3M Micropore Tape along the scar. Leave it in place (with frequent changes for fresh tape) for about two months to encourage the scar to heal flat. “I have virtually no C-section scar,” Jill says. Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon and Breast Surgeon Dr. Kristi Funk agree that this trick works! However, Jill adds, discuss this with your surgeon to make sure it’s right for you.

These tips are more are in Jill’s book.