FAA warns of added traffic, delays associated with Great North American Eclipse on April 8

March 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is warning of travel disruptions surrounding the total solar eclipse on April 8.

In April, the sun and moon will form a total solar eclipse that will cast a path of totality across 13 U.S. states.

In a statement, the FAA warned pilots to prepare for operational changes and higher-than-normal traffic volume at airports along the eclipse's path, including Burlington International Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Indianapolis International Airport, Fort Wayne Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to the FAA, the eclipse is expected to impact the U.S. from about 2:30 p.m. EDT to 3:40 p.m. EDT. While most of the U.S. will be able to see a portion of the eclipse, cities like Dallas, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio would be in the line of the totality.

The FAA said NASA, which created a map of the "Great North American Eclipse," would be assisting the agency as it plans for the date. The FAA said it would be limiting and possibly canceling practice, approaches, touch-and-goes and pilot training operations at airports in the path of the eclipse.