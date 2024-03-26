FAA wants to recruit more air traffic controllers
In 2016, Facebook launched a secret project designed to intercept and decrypt the network traffic between people using Snapchat’s app and its servers. The goal was to understand users’ behavior and help Facebook compete with Snapchat, according to newly unsealed court documents. Facebook called this “Project Ghostbusters,” in a clear reference to Snapchat’s ghost-like logo.
One of the brand's most popular kitchen items now comes in the new Porcini Taupe color.
A survey conducted by Insurify details the reasons behind road rage — and the sometimes deadly consequences. The leading cause: Drivers who are cut off by another car are most likely to react angrily.
Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
With major markdowns on brands like Le Creuset, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Westman Atelier and Zella, this discount event is basically deals heaven.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Breville's Smart Ovens are discounted 20 percent right now on Amazon.
Amazon shoppers say the flowy number elicits 'so many compliments.'
The election year battle over cherished retirement programs is a microcosm explaining why Washington doesn't solve solvable problems.
Brands want to use generative AI to personalize their marketing efforts -- but they are also deathly afraid of AI going off message and ruining their brand. At its annual Summit conference in Las Vegas, Adobe today announced GenStudio, a new application that helps brands create content and measure its performance, with generative AI -- and the promise of brand safety -- at its center. Currently, the tool is mostly focused on helping social, paid media and lifecycle marketers that want to create social media posts, email campaigns and display ads, with support for creating entire websites coming soon.
One of the hardest things about being pregnant is learning what to eat for maximum digestive comfort and nutrition. Once the baby is born, the nutrition guessing game continues on which foods are ideal for postpartum and nursing. Chiyo wants to be that support system by offering nutrition advice and meals in the form of a meal delivery service to women from fertility through postpartum as part of its holistic approach to fertility care.
Fully relax with this cooling ergonomic top-seller that's racked up 9,000+ flawless ratings.
Whether it's due to struggles or lack of promotion, drafting prospects can backfire. But Andy Behrens thinks these incoming rookies are still worth the risk.
Boeing announced Monday that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, would step down at the end of the year.
Joe Tegardine bought his son Joseph a Ford Mustang after Joseph's dire cancer verdict. Ford CEO Jim Farley then invited the family to a Mustang track day.
An expert shares advice for sharing a cancer diagnosis with children.
A four-day trading week will greet investors for the end of March and the finale of what's been an eventful first quarter of the year.
Plus: other favorites on mega-sale right now, including sneakers, tops, shorts and more.
Google expands Search Generative Experience's testing to include users who didn't opt in to see the experimental feature.
Whether you need a new TV or a better security camera, now's the time to splurge on some inexpensive smart home upgrades.