New FAA rule requires safety systems for charters, air tours and commuter airlines

April 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration issued a set of new regulations Monday, requiring charter airlines, commuter airlines and air tour operators to implement a Safety Management System.

The new rules also apply to certain aircraft manufacturers.

Operators will have between one and three years to develop the SMS, which "provides a means for a structured, repeatable, systematic approach to proactively identify hazards and manage safety risk."

The FAA is issuing new requirements for charter airlines, commuter airlines, air tour operators, and certain manufacturers to develop systems to proactively manage safety. Learn more about Safety Management Systems and read the final rule at https://t.co/esq9ZTgoBl. pic.twitter.com/5VuStlyp2o— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 22, 2024

The FAA has required U.S. commercial airlines to have an SMS since 2018.

The Aircraft Certification, Safety and Accountability Act passed in 2020 only mandated an SMS for aircraft manufacturers. Monday's ruling goes a step further, including the three types of smaller operators.

"Requiring more aviation organizations to implement a proactive approach to managing safety will prevent accidents and save lives," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement Monday.

The new rules also stipulate companies with an existing SMS are required to share hazard information with other aviation organizations in an effort to identify and address potential safety issues.

The regulation comes after the FAA last week implemented safety-related changes to the rules governing air traffic controllers.

Air traffic controllers will now be required to take 10 hours off in between shifts and 12 hours off before a midnight shift, effective in 90 days.

A report issued last December recommended controllers be forced to take more time off in between shifts in order to reduce fatigue-related accidents.

The administration also expects to hire 1,800 more air traffic controllers by the end of this year.