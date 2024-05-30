FAA was right to reject proposed SRQ-New College land deal

I was repeatedly mentioned in a May 27 guest column written by Rick Piccolo, the CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, and I offer this as a response to his piece.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rejected the sale of airport land to New College of Florida in early April. The FAA clearly wasn't convinced that the airport would be better off getting $11.5 million by selling the land, instead of keeping it for future airport terminal-related use.

John Schussler

In his column, Rick correctly stated that I handled the airport's land sale to New College in 2007; however, that 3-acre site was not nearly as close to the airport terminal as the 33 acres that the airport authority now wants to sell.

In addition, the airport’s situation in 2007 was much different than it is today. From 1990 to 2018, the airport's annual passenger traffic was flat at about 1.5 million passengers; today, it draws an estimated 4.3 million annual passengers.

So I question Rick’s position that because the FAA allowed 3 acres to be sold in 2007, it must allow 33 acres that are much closer to the airport's terminal to be sold in 2024. Indeed, I believe selling that land would put future airport needs at risk.

The expansion of New College was announced by the state in 2023, but the school doesn't own enough land to expand upon. That is not the airport authority’s problem, but political interests are trying to make it one anyway. This is evident when you study the land sales agreement and see how much it favors New College.

In his column, Rick wrote that "no evidence" to support concerns about the land deal has ever been provided, and that they are solely based on my personal opinion. Whoa! I sent the FAA a voluminous document in October 2023, which was followed by 18 addendums to it over the past eight months. The material I have submitted cites airport authority source documents, and the evidence I have provided is factual, specific and detailed.

Among other things, the evidence shows that:

Airport planners never considered alternative land uses.

New College should be held in default of its 99-year lease because it has not maintained the buildings as required.

The only street access to New College would be across airport land.

Perpetual easements are being improperly used.

Rick ignored these issues – and many more – in his guest column.

The more Rick insists politics is playing no role in the land sale, the more citizens are beginning to realize it probably is. The airport authority is appealing the FAA's decision, and who knows what kind of lobbying it and New College's administration are doing with state and federal government officials in an effort to force the FAA to reverse its position.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport CEO Rick Piccolo

Rick also referred to me as an individual who is part of an organization "that wants to change how citizens vote for their representative government.” I’ll explain: New College's request to buy airport land should have been quickly rejected by the airport authority. But when one political party controls a state's government with supermajorities in the Legislature – and also controls the governorship and other major offices – it is predictable that overreach will lead that single party to use state government to pursue its political objectives.

And it is clear that changing New College has become a political objective of our state government.

But while such overreach is clearly occurring in a Republican-controlled state like Florida, it is also happening in countless Democrat-controlled states, too. That's why I support nonpartisan election reforms, and why I'm neither a Democrat nor Republican.

The bottom line is the land deal between the airport authority and New College clearly favors the school, and that's why it was rejected by the FAA.

John Schussler is the former director of properties at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

