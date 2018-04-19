FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it would order inspection of some 220 jet engines after investigators said a broken fan blade touched off the explosion on a Southwest Airlines flight, shattering a window and killing a passenger.

The so-called air-worthiness directive would require an ultrasonic inspection within the next six months of the fan blades on all CFM56-7B engines that have accrued a certain number of flights.

