FAA issues ground stop advisory for all Alaska Airlines flights

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday issued a ground stop advisory for Alaska Airlines, saying: "All Alaska mainline and subcarrier flights ground stopped."

The advisory said that flights for SkyWest, which provides regional service for Alaska Airlines and others, were excluded.

While the FAA advisory did not provide a reason for the ground stop, the airline pointed to an IT issue.

"This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance. A ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights was instituted at approximately 7:50am PT," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport."

Contributing: Zach Wichter, USA TODAY

