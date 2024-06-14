FAA investigating Southwest flight that dropped over ocean in Hawaii

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a Southwest Airlines passenger flight that plunged within several hundred feet of the ocean off Hawaii in April.

Weather conditions on the island of Kauai prompted pilots of Southwest flight 2786 to bypass a landing attempt at the Lihue airport prior to the rapid decline towards the ocean, according to air traffic control audio from liveatc.net reviewed by CBS News. The flight eventually returned to Honolulu, where it landed safely.

Bloomberg News was first to report the incident. Citing a memo that Southwest distributed to pilots last week, it reported the plane came within 400 feet of falling into the ocean. Bloomberg News said the Boeing Co. 737 Max 8 jet briefly dropped at more than 4,000 feet per minute before the flight crew pulled it up to avoid disaster. There were no injuries on the flight.

In a statement to CBS News, Southwest Airlines said the "event was addressed appropriately."

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than safety. Through our robust Safety Management System, the event was addressed appropriately as we always strive for continuous improvement," Southwest Airlines said Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

