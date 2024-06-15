Vintage plane crashes after takeoff from Chino Airport; 2 dead

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a vintage plane crashed shortly after taking off in Chino early Saturday afternoon, killing two people.

According to initial reports issued by the FAA, the twin-engine Lockheed 12A crashed just after departing from Chino Airport at 12:35 p.m.

Fast-moving brush fire near 5 Freeway in Gorman forces evacuations

There were two people onboard the aircraft, the FAA said. Preliminary information indicates they were both found dead at the scene.

A plane crashed shortly after taking off in Chino, California on June 15, 2024. (Seth Halverson)

A plane crashed shortly after taking off in Chino, California on June 15, 2024. (OnSceneTV)

A plane crashed shortly after taking off in Chino, California on June 15, 2024. (OnSceneTV)

A plane crashed shortly after taking off in Chino, California on June 15, 2024. (KTLA)

Video taken shortly after the crash appears to show the World War II-era plane’s engine detached from the fuselage in a grassy field not far from the runway. According to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, the aircraft caught fire after it crash-landed just west of the airport.

Rapidly growing Hesperia wildfire prompts evacuations

It took firefighters just ten minutes to extinguish the flames, the Daily Bulletin added.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released, however a social media post indicates that one of them was a man named Frank Wright.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.