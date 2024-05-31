FAA investigating helicopter's hard landing in Kailua-Kona

May 31—The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a helicopter's hard landing this morning in Kailua-Kona.

According to the FAA's preliminary report, a Robinson R22 helicopter made a hard landing at about 8:45 a.m. near Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.

The FAA says two people were on board the helicopter. The helicopter's registration number is N333PJ, which according to records is registered to Hawaii Pacific Aviation Inc. in Kailua-Kona.

The helicopter took off from the Kona airport at about 7:15 a.m. and flew for about an hour before landing at its current site, according to the FlightAware tracker.

No injuries were reported from the hard landing.

The FAA provided no further information.

