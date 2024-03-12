FAA finds multiple quality control issues in 6-week audit of Boeing

A six-week Federal Aviation Administration audit of Boeing and subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems “found multiple instances where the companies allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements.”

In an update on its ongoing investigation sparked by the January Alaska Airlines flight where a Boeing 737 Max 9 lost a door plug mid-flight, the FAA said areas of non-compliance included Boeing’s manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control.

Citing a presentation it says it reviewed, The New York Times reported, “The plane maker passed 56 of the audits and failed 33 of them, with a total of 97 instances of alleged noncompliance.”

Citing a document on the findings, the Times added, “the F.A.A. saw Spirit (AeroSystems) mechanics apply liquid Dawn soap to a door seal ‘as lubricant in the fit-up process.’” Spirit AeroSystems makes and installs the door plugs on MAX 9 planes.

The FAA told USA TODAY specific details of the audit can’t be released yet because they’re part of the ongoing investigation, but said the completed audit “went above and beyond FAA’s standard inspection process.”

'A lack of awareness': FAA panel finds 'disconnect' between Boeing management, other employees on safety

Boeing whistleblower found dead, years after speaking out about safety concerns

Late last month, Boeing was given 90 days to present a plan to “fix systemic quality-control issues.

“In the next 30 days, we hope to have the milestones defined, with Boeing,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said at a Department of Transportation press conference Monday. “That’s the first order of business over the next 90 days.”

Boeing has pledged the company’s 100% transparency and cooperation with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. Boeing previously told USA TODAY it’s been working to improve safety for years.

"Based on the FAA audit, our quality stand downs and the recent expert panel report, we continue to implement immediate changes and develop a comprehensive action plan to strengthen safety and quality, and build the confidence of our customers and their passengers," Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal said Tuesday in an email to employees, shared with USA TODAY. "We are squarely focused on taking significant, demonstrated action with transparency at every turn.”

When asked if he thought planes currently being made by Boeing are safe, Whitaker said with the current level of FAA oversight, they are certified safe. “We’ve dramatically increased our oversight of the actual production of the aircraft.”

For now, the FAA has halted the expansion of the Boeing 737 MAX and is considering bringing in a third party to “conduct independent reviews of quality systems.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FAA’s Boeing audit finds multiple issues with quality control