F1 driver Gerhard Berger’s stolen red Ferrari found after 29 years – but he won’t get it back

The Ferrari seized by police three decades after it was stolen from a Formula 1 legend will never be returned to the racing driver.

Gerhard Berger’s red F512M Testarossa was stolen during the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola, Italy, in April 1995, alongside the silver-grey Ferrari F355 belonging to fellow teammate Jean Alesi.

After vanishing for 29 years, the £350,000 supercar was finally seized by the Met Police in January 2024 after a tip-off from the car manufacturer after it was sold by a broker to a buyer in the US.

The car, still in pristine condition, had been shipped to Japan shortly after the Grand Prix before being brought to the UK in late 2023.

While the Met Police has written to Mr Berger about finding his vehicle, Ferrari confirmed to The Telegraph that it owned the car at the time and it was never his personal vehicle.

It is understood that the car and Mr Alesi’s were loaned to the drivers ahead of the Grand Prix, meaning they were stolen within days of the motor racers receiving them.

The Testarossa will probably be returned to either Ferrari or the insurer if a claim was made following the theft, but not Mr Berger who pursued the thief as they stole the supercar.

It is believed to be the longest a vehicle has been recovered after being stolen in Europe. Insurance industry sources said it was most likely an insurer paid out at the time, adding it was unheard of for a car to be recovered after such a long length of time.

While Alesi did not witness the thief make off with his supercar while it was parked at their luxury hotel, Berger, a 10-time Grand Prix winner, stumbled across his car being stolen.

After seeing his Ferrari leaving its parking space, the Austrian ran into the path of the supercar but was forced to jump aside when he realised the robber had no intention of stopping.

They then drove off at high-speed down a narrow road, with only an inch either side of the car, before Berger gave chase in a friend’s Volkswagen Golf.

Despite finishing third on the podium that weekend, Berger was unable to catch up on the narrow and cobbled streets of Imola.

Only 501 of the cars were ever made and the supercar was believed to be stolen to order, with Italian police originally believing it was destined for the Middle East.

The Met said on Monday it had seized the vehicle and discovered that it had been shipped nearly 6,000 miles to Japan shortly after being stolen and then brought to the UK in late 2023.

Scotland Yard received a report from Ferrari after the manufacturer had carried out checks on a car being bought by an American buyer through a British broker in 2023.

Officers discovered that it was Berger’s car and tracked it down. The second car remains missing and no arrests have yet been made.

Pc Mike Pilbeam, who led the investigation, said: “The stolen Ferrari, close to the value of £350,000, was missing for more than 28 years before we managed to track it down in just four days.

“Our enquiries were painstaking and included contacting authorities from around the world.

“We worked quickly with partners including the National Crime Agency, as well as Ferrari and international car dealerships, and this collaboration was instrumental in understanding the vehicle’s background and stopping it from leaving the country.”

Berger raced for Ferrari for 14 seasons winning 10 Grand Prix, coming in the top three in 48 races and twice finishing third overall in the 1980s and 1990s. He also drove for Benetton and McLaren during his career.

In 2023, The Met's organised vehicle crime unit recovered 418 vehicles with a combined value of £31 million. Of these, 326 have been linked to organised criminal gangs, making up £21 million of the total value of vehicles seized.