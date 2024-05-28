Marine Corps F-35B Crashes In New Mexico (Updated)

An F-35 Joint Strike Fighter crashed outside the airfield at the Albuquerque International Sunport which is co-located with Kirkland AFB in New Mexico, according to media reports and video from the crash site. The pilot survived and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said.

The incident took place shortly before 2 p.m. local time, according to a spokesman Albuquerque Fire Rescue, who added that the pilot was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The aircraft was an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter , according to imagery of the crash site and a recording of an air traffic control transmission.

The FAA deferred comment to the U.S. Marine Corps. The Marines would not immediately comment. We will update this story with any information provided. It is not clear if this was indeed a USMC F-35 or one that belonged to the Navy. Air Force or a foreign operator.

Update: 6:50 PM -

Lockheed Martin, which makes the F-35, provided us with a statement confirming it was a Marine Corps variant that crashed.

"An F-35B enroute from Fort Worth, Texas, to Edwards Air Force Base, California, crashed after a refueling stop at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The pilot safely ejected. Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."

This is a developing story.

