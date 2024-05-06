F-22 Raptor involved in ‘mishap’ during Georgia training exercise

The Air Force is investigating the cause of a mishap involving an F-22 Raptor during an Air National Guard fighter exercise Monday.

The mishap occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, according to the 165th Airlift Wing, which hosts Savannah Sentry, a counterair exercise for fourth- and fifth-generation fighter jets from across the Air National Guard.

Pilot treated after ejecting from F-16 jet that crashed in New Mexico

Additional information, including where the jet is assigned, damage to it, and the status of the pilot, was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

The mishap is the second to occur in the last week. On April 30, an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 49th Wing crashed outside of Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The pilot in that crash received minor injuries and was treated and released from a medical facility the same day.

Designed to take down other aircraft, the Raptor is a single-seat supersonic fighter that joined the service in 2005. It relies on stealth technology, sophisticated maneuvers can carry as many as eight short- and medium-range air-to-air missiles.

Air Force’s costliest accidents, maintainer injuries rose in 2023

The F-22 Raptor fighter led manned aircraft in Air Force’s most serious non-combat mishaps at nine accidents in fiscal year 2023, according to an analysis of Air Force Safety Center data obtained by Air Force Times. Six of those incidents involved flight operations, including a bird strike that forced an emergency landing and other mishaps that bent blades on an engine and other engine troubles. Another three incidents included mishaps during maintenance, including two while the aircraft were being towed.

Class B incidents involved between $600,000 and $2.5 million in damages, a permanent partial disability, inpatient hospitalization of three or more personnel, or a combination of those factors.

On average, 3.5 F-22s have been involved in Class B incidents annually during the past decade, according the latest available data compiled by the Air Force Safety Center in 2021.

The service owns a total 185 Raptors, an inventory it has proposed reducing to 153 in its fiscal year 2025 budget proposal.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information is updated.