F-16 fighter jets will be in Ukraine this year – Zelenskyy after meeting with Dutch PM

F-16 fighter jets will arrive in Ukraine in 2024, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Source: Zelenskyy

Quote: "Today we have a new package of military support for our warriors from the Netherlands. By the way, the Netherlands is actively helping us with air defence, with the F-16 coalition. This year, new fighter jets will be in our skies, and we have to make this year an effective one in defending ourselves against Russian guided bombs, Russian aircraft, and their missiles."

Background:

At a press conference in February, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated that Denmark was working "at full capacity" to be able to supply Ukraine with first F-16 fighter jets this summer.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands on 1 March in the city of Kharkiv.

The Dutch government allocated a new military aid package for Ukraine and will fund the procurement of artillery projectiles Czechia has found.

