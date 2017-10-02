Eyewitnesses Recount Gunfire At Las Vegas Shooting: 'The Shots Just Kept Going'

Eyewitnesses to Sunday night’s deadly Las Vegas shooting described hearing rapid gunfire while singer Jason Aldean performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Videos showed terrified concertgoers screaming, fleeing and throwing themselves onto the ground during the attack. Attendees said they saw lifeless and bloody bodies around them. One man described a stranger dying in his arms.

Aldean, who was not injured, was performing a song when the attack began. Approximately 22,000 people attended the concert, according to authorities.

Justin Levya, a 22-year-old graphic designer from Riverside, California, was at the concert with his girlfriend, Jenna Newton, and her family when he heard the initial gunfire.

Panic ensued as shots continued to rain down on the crowd and performers began to clear the stage, he told HuffPost in an email Monday.

“I look back to my girlfriend’s father who just yells to get down ― and we did,” Levya said. “My instinct kicked in and I knew I had to get myself as far away from the firing as possible. I grabbed my girlfriend as she was staying down for cover and began throwing chairs out of our path until we finally decided to make a break for it.”

The couple became separated from Newton’s family in the chaos, and joined thousands of other concertgoers trying to escape. They used a “cart of some sort” to scale a perimeter fence, Levya said.

“We originally intended on trying to make it to Hooters but the fear of the unknown pushed us to seek shelter the quickest way we could,” he said. “In large groups, we made our way to an elevator [in the Tropicana hotel] and they were FLOODED with people running for their lives.”

Another couple offered them shelter in a room in the hotel. Levya and his girlfriend were then able to reconnect with Newton’s family.

“All we knew we can do, was pray and take shelter and hope for the best,” Levya said. “That’s exactly what we did.”

Cassie Burgoon, 24, has attended the Route 91 festival every year with her mother.

“[Aldean] was playing a really popular song and out of nowhere, everyone heard about five pops and a saw a little bit of smoke, and we all looked around thinking maybe it was a firecracker,” she said.

Once the crowd around her realized what was happening, she said, “people started running everywhere, trampling each other.” Burgoon and her mom ended up running to the side of the venue near the VIP section, where they had to climb over a fence. Burgoon said people in the crowd helped push her mother over the fence.

“The shots just kept going,” she said. She estimated “hundreds” of shots were fired over a period of about 12 to 15 minutes.

They eventually made it to their car, which was parked at the Tropicana resort. They drove several other women to a hotel on the other side of town before driving straight home to Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Shauna Vasquez of Midland, Texas, was watching Aldean’s set with her husband when the shooting began. Vasquez, who has attended the Route 91 festival four times and visits Las Vegas frequently, said the scene was “surreal” because no one understood what was happening or where the shots were coming from.

“It was so loud and it just kept going and going,” she said. “We saw a guy behind us drop down and he was shot in the head, so we just all dropped to the ground. His wife was screaming at him to wake up.”

They remained on the ground for a few moments before deciding to crawl toward the exits.

“We crawled over people and everything,” Vasquez said, noting that she lost her shoes and that her husband had blood from the man behind them on his shirt.

They had to jump over multiple fences to exit the venue. Vasquez said she saw many bodies on the ground at the bottom of those fences.

“I just remember the faces of the people who were lying there lifeless,” she said. “It was horrible.”

Brandi Klemme Quan, of Rossmoor, California, said concertgoers were “sitting ducks” as the shooting seemed to go on and on.

“At one point, I thought, ‘Why isn’t he dead yet? Where are the cops? They should be shooting at him and taking him down!’” Quan, who fled the concert with her best friend’s family, wrote in an email to HuffPost. “I had no idea or even thought for a second that gunman was up in his hotel room, shooting at us as we were sitting ducks in that wide open space with nowhere to hide.”