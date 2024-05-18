Eyewitness captures tornado churning in Pennsylvania

STORY: :: An eyewitness captures a tornado churning in a residential area of Pennsylvania

:: Dr. Matt Butrovich

:: May 17, 2024

:: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Three tornados touched down in Western Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

The tornados apparently did not cause major damage, other than uprooted trees and damaged vehicles, according to local media.

Reuters was able to confirm the location and date of the video by original file metadata from the source.