Eyestone fills J.P. Claussen's empty seat on the Iowa City school board, Abraham named VP

Noting his prior experience with the Iowa City Community School District Board of Directors, Shawn Eyestone was unanimously chosen during Tuesday's meeting to fill the vacancy created by outgoing board member J.P. Claussen.

Eyestone resigned from the ICCSD board in 2022, with one year left on his term, to pursue a teaching career.

Claussen, the board's vice president, is leaving the Iowa City Community School District with a little more than a year-and-a-half left in his term to take a special education teaching position at Iowa West High School, which conflicts with his role as a board director.

Eyestone was inspired to return to the board, referencing the relationships he previously established as well as the "work" within the district.

"It feels like I haven't left even though it's been almost two years, but I do miss the work and the relationships that I built with the rest of the board members, the administrative team, and the public," Eyestone said. "This was a special opportunity to fill in this extra time that I was originally elected to fill for four years, and I resigned from my position with a couple of years left. I feel like this [opportunity] brings it full circle to fill in roughly the same amount of time I missed."

Eyestone was a key player in Iowa City Community School District's transition from a junior high to a middle school format. He believes a middle school format helps students develop more a rhythm, allowing them to acclimate to the curriculum and explore new topics.

"One of the big pushes I had to make the switch to middle schools is to offer more choices, more things for kids of that age, to see what they like because there was not a lot of room in a two-year calendar for kids to try out different electives and learn things," Eyestone said. "The programming changes at the middle school level are a big piece of the puzzle, and I want to make sure that we're doing that with fidelity, looking at what we can offer.

I know it's tough in the budget-cut era with finances being what they are, but the district's already working on adding different choices. I want to be part of that piece, specifically."

Claussen was first elected to the school board in 2017 and has served for almost seven years.

Six other applicants applied for the open seat, including Tim Borchardt, Robert Decker, Timothy Fairbanks, Bob Gibson, William Kockneff, and Heather Magallanes.

Eyestone was the only candidate at Tuesday's meeting. He will remain on the board until 2025, serving a little more than 16 months before his term expires. He told the Press-Citizen he doesn't plan to seek reelection.

Shawn Eyestone, president of the Iowa City Community School District board, speaks during a meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the district's Educational Services Center (ESC) at 1725 North Dodge Street in Iowa City, Iowa.

Abraham appointed board vice president

Molly Abraham was appointed Tuesday to replace Claussen as the Iowa City Community School School Board's Vice President.

Abraham, a former longtime employee in the school district, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Board member Lisa Williams moved the motion to nominate Abraham for the position, and the voting board members unanimously chose Abraham.

Abraham was appointed to fill a board vacancy when Eyestone resigned with one year left on his term in 2022. She worked for Iowa West High School for nearly 40 years, spending 18 years as a special education teacher and 20 years an assistant principal.

Abraham retired from West High in June 2022.

Molly Abraham is one of three incumbent candidates running for reelection to the Iowa City Community School Board.

Abraham's term expires in 2027. She is unsure if she will seek reelection.

"As a school board we have many issues facing us such as inadequate funding from the state, vouchers for private schools, and increased mental health needs for our students," Abraham said in an interview with the Press-Citizen. "We hope to continue to enhance the services and supports we provide all our students including universal pre-school, career education, additional academic opportunities and more, so they can be successful as they move on into life beyond high school."

Claussen bids farewell

Claussen provided instruction in core academic areas within the ICCSD from 2004 to 2014, collaborating with general education teachers at West High School. Claussen worked in the University of Iowa Health Care system from 2014 to 2022. He is currently a special education teacher in Cedar Rapids Community School District and will return to West High in the fall.

"I know you will be an amazing asset to West High because [you have] been equally amazing at the board table," School Board President Ruthina Malone said of Claussen. "You provide us with a different perspective but also passion. You have been so passionate over the past seven years…I know how excited you are for the kids you get to serve, so thank you for the past seven years you have given us…"

J.P. Claussen speaks during a school board meeting, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) offices in Iowa City, Iowa.

Claussen shared final words as Vice President at his final meeting Tuesday, saying, "…We may not agree on everything, but we can do that with civility and compassion, and I appreciate that," Claussen said. "Thank you all for supporting me and being here…We have a lot of hard things to decide. But you folks make it easy…and I'm excited now to work on the ground doing the work with kids and with teachers a lot closer to the classroom."

The Tuesday, June 25 school board meeting will be Abraham and Eyestone's first in their new positions.

