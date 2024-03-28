Eyesore no more: Adjacent blighted storefronts demolished

Mar. 28—In a project years in the making, two long-deteriorating city eyesores were leveled this week.

Demolition and restoration activities at the former sites of Humphrey's Master Cleaners Inc. and Jones Plumbing and Heating Inc. are expected to be completed in April, according to Renna Wrubleski, community development coordinator for the city of Meadville. The adjacent properties are located at 778 and 780 Water St., between North and Randolph streets.

"It does feel like something that's been a long time coming, so I'm glad that it's been a pretty positive response," Wrubleski said Wednesday, citing photos of the demolition results and accompanying comments that were posted to social media. "During the environmental site assessments for the properties, we had neighbors from across the street come over, saying we just need to knock it down, get rid of it, so hopefully those folks are happy."

Wrubleski said when restoration work is completed, the lots should resemble the former location of Park Avenue Cinema, which was demolished in the fall. Like the former movie theater, the Water Street properties are owned by the Meadville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).

The next step will be environmental remediation of the brownfield site. A brownfield is an abandoned property with limited potential for redevelopment due to industrial pollution remaining from previous uses. The long-term goal is to develop housing where the two businesses once stood. Wrubleski emphasized that the plan is contingent on external funding sources being secured.

The RDA is working with West Virginia University's technical assistance to brownfields program to identify funding sources for the environmental remediation needed at the properties. Because demolition bids were higher than expected, no authority funding remains to continue for removal of underground storage tanks at 780 Water St. or to continue soil and groundwater testing on both sites, Wrubleski told board members in January.

Once remediated, the properties can be sold for development, and a plan is already in place to make that happen.

"At the March meeting, RDA approved a commitment to partner with Common Roots — should they be awarded congressionally directed spending from Sen. Fetterman," Wrubleski said on Wednesday, referring to the Meadville-based housing nonprofit's effort to secure federal "earmark" funding to support the proposal. "The transfer of properties wouldn't happen until then."

Julie Wilson, executive director of housing and community development for Common Roots, called the prospect of environmental remediation at the sites "such a huge win for the city."

"Those properties have just been such a pain point for decades," Wilson said, "and the thought of putting six beautiful townhomes or row homes is really, really cool."

Humphrey's Master Cleaners, the last occupant of 780 Water St., was dissolved in February 2001, according to Pennsylvania Department of State records that also indicate the business existed as least as early as 1960. The property at 778 Water St. was last occupied by Jones Plumbing until approximately 2017. Prior to its use as a plumbing business, the location had served as a gas station.

Preparing the properties for residential use will be challenging, Wilson said, but feasible. If the push to secure funding succeeds, the prospective homes would be constructed by Common Roots and become part of the organization's community land trust. They could then be sold to low- to moderate-income families in a program similar to the one involving several Prospect Street homes that is currently being launched by Common Roots, Allegheny College and ERIEBANK.

Current plans call for six three-bedroom townhomes to take the space previously occupied by the two dilapidated storefronts.

"We're thinking of them as workforce housing, and I'm hoping to talk to business owners in the area," Wilson said. "That's kind of the vision."

The demolition comes nearly two years after the RDA acquired the former Humphrey's via eminent domain after the property was determined to have a negative value.

RDA attorney Gary Alizzeo in January stressed the important learning process the experience provided for RDA members as the first "full circle case" of the RDA using eminent domain for property acquisition, according to the meeting minutes. "As a result," the minutes stated, "the board is now more informed on the whole process from start to finish and can make more educated decisions in the future."

RDA acquired the the former plumbing business property in December 2019 from the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau for $7,600.

The demolition work is being performed for $91,000 by Siegel Excavating LLC of Edinburg, the lowest of four bidders on the project. RDA approved the bid at its January meeting.

