The third edition of Eyes on Main Street, Wilson Outdoor Photo Festival opens April 8, 2017 in Wilson, N.C. Nash Street, the main street of Wilson, will be transformed into a vibrant gallery of large-scale photographs and for 100 days, 100 photographs will be displayed on 100 storefront windows, spanning six city blocks.

Focusing on the theme of “Main Street: a Crossroad of Cultures,” the exhibition features the work of 100 photographers from 31 countries with an equal number of men and women. Among the artists included in this year’s edition are: the late Marc Riboud, Olivia Arthur, Linda Bournane-Engelberth, John Feely, Omar Havana, James Nachtwey, Martin Parr, Eugene Richards, Gaia Squarci and Jo Ann Walters.

The goal of the festival is to help revitalize Historic Downtown Wilson while cultivating cross-cultural understanding through powerful photography. “One of my favorite things about this particular exhibit is I get to travel all the way around the world for a long as it takes me to walk from this end of the street to the next” according to festival visitor, Tabitha Renfro Durham.

“The photographs taken in 49 countries, not only celebrate our shared humanity, they illuminate our capacity and resilience to survive against all odds,” says co-curator Régina Monfort.

