Eyes hurt after looking at the sun during Monday's eclipse? Here's what experts say

Maybe you couldn't resist.

The temptation to look at the solar eclipse without proper eye protection was strong for many people and if you were among them, you may be wondering about the damage.

Staring directly at the sun without safety eyewear can cause irreversible eye damage within seconds, according to the Adler Planetarium. Eclipse observers will likely not register pain as there are no nerve endings inside the eye.

If your eyes or vision feel off after doing this it could be a sign of solar retinopathy, when light damages the retina.

Millions of Americans observed the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024 including some without the proper eyecare required to safely look at the sun.

"Exposure of the retina to intense visible light causes damage to its light-sensitive rod and cone cells," Dr. Ralph Chou at the University of Waterloo in Canada said on his website. "The light triggers a series of complex chemical reactions within the cells which damages their ability to respond to a visual stimulus, and in extreme cases, can destroy them."

Whether you're experiencing blurry vision or a headache, here's what you should know.

Symptoms may not appear for hours

The pain of looking at the sun is not instant and the same goes for symptoms of damage.

Someone may not know they experienced solar retinopathy until a hours after exposure, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The American Academy of Opthamology (or AAO) said visual symptoms typically begin within few to six hours but some can experience them after 12 hours.

What are symptoms of solar eye damage?

According to the AAO, these are the following symptoms of eye damage people can notice after starring at the sun:

Blurry vision

Headache

A blind spot in your central vision in one or both eyes

Increased sensitivity to light

Distorted vision such as a straight line appearing bent or a door jamb looking curvy

Changes in the way you see color or dyschromatopsia

Do not panic after symptoms

Most eclipse viewers are probably fine, experts say, even if their eyes are strained the effect could be temporary.

About 100 documented cases of eye damage were reported after the 2017 total solar eclipse across the U.S. and Canada, Chou according to NPR.

Most people who visited emergency rooms with concerns of watery eyes or blurred vision were mainly fine, Mount Sinai ophthalmologist Avnish Deobhakta told NPR.

What to do if you have symptoms

While there is no treatment for solar retinopathy it's still necessary to visit an ophthalmologist if you have difficulties with your vision, the AAO recommends.

"Some will suffer from permanent vision loss, in the form of a small blind spot and distortion," the AAO said.

