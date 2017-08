HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said on Thursday that it evacuated staff and shut its Galveston 209 platform and was also shutting in its Hadrian South subsea production system in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

Roughly 9.5 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in, equating to around 167,200 barrels per day of oil, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)