Exxon cuts Baytown refinery rates due to ship channel shutdown

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Saturday it has cut rates at its 560,000 barrel-per-day Baytown, Texas, refinery due to the shutdown of the Houston Ship Channel amid Tropical Storm Harvey.

"We continue to work with the Port of Houston to facilitate safe delivery of crude shipments when channel conditions allow," the company said in a statement.

On Friday, Exxon shut its Hoover and Galveston 209 platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due to Harvey.

