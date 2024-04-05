'Extremely rare' but 'deadly': Wrong-way crashes have increased in Ohio

Despite signs warning drivers to turn back, red reflectors and sometimes flashing lights, wrong-way crashes have increased throughout Ohio in recent years.

Last week, an intoxicated 16-year-old drove the wrong way on the Brent Spence Bridge and crashed into another car. The week before, an 80-year-old man died after driving the wrong way on Ronald Reagan Highway and crashing into another vehicle. The crash will be one of likely dozens reported this year in Ohio.

In 2022, 105 wrong-way collisions occurred on Ohio highways, marking an increase from 78 in 2019, said Matt Bruning, Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman. Preliminary data for 2023 shows that 182 wrong-way crashes occurred on divided highways in the state last year, although that includes both drivers who entered the highway via an exit ramp and those who crossed over a median while on the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

And while wrong-way collisions make up a fraction of all car crashes – 0.01% of 1.05 million to be exact – they are 40 times more likely to end in death, Bruning said. Due to the danger they pose, ODOT plans to begin installing new wrong-way detection systems on 31 Columbus exit ramps later this year.

"They are extremely rare, but when they happen they're more likely to be deadly," Bruning said. "When they do happen, they're almost always going to make the news because they're so severe and so impactful. ... They can shut down an interstate for several hours."

When drivers enter the highway on an off-ramp where a new detection system is located, they'll see flashing lights warning them that they're headed in the wrong direction. The sensors notify law enforcement that someone has attempted to get on the highway at an exit ramp, Bruning said.

ODOT tested an early version of the system at an Interstate 670 exit ramp on Neil Avenue in Columbus and at another off-ramp in the Cleveland area.

Hamilton County had the state's first system of wrong-way alert devices installed along Interstate 71.

Since then, the agency has installed 61 of them on exit ramps along I-71 in Cincinnati, Bruning said. In 2022, Bruning said those sensors in Cincinnati alerted law enforcement to 63 instances when drivers entered the highway the wrong way before turning around and they've led to a 50% decline in wrong-way crashes on that 18-mile stretch of interstate.

"These aren't going to prevent all crashes, but they can certainly reduce the risk of them," Bruning said.

Where are wrong-way crashes happening in Ohio?

The majority of wrong-way crashes occur in just 17 of Ohio's 88 counties.

ODOT estimates that 82% of that type of collision occur in Franklin, Licking, Hamilton, Belmont, Cuyahoga, Greene, Jefferson, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Montgomery, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wood counties. While the 17 counties are home to some of Ohio's largest cities, they also have some of the highest number of highway interchanges, according to ODOT.

Signage, reflectors and striping has been added to highways in each of the counties over the years to try to cut down on wrong-way crashes.

"We're looking at signage if we notice any area that has a higher frequency ... always just maintaining high visibility and continuing to work with our partners to see what we can do on the road but also off the road," said Lt. Ray Santiago, spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In 2022, 105 wrong-way collisions occurred on Ohio highways.

When a driver gets on a highway via an exit ramp, Bruning said it often doesn't take long for an accident to occur. On average, Ohioans moving along a road in the wrong direction travel around 0.72 miles before causing a crash, according to ODOT.

That short distance means time makes all the difference, especially because alcohol and drugs often play a role in wrong-way crashes, Bruning said.

The teen driver in last week's Brent Spence Bridge crash was intoxicated, according to court records. On Tuesday, Kearies Simpson, 25, was sentenced to a 25-year prison term after driving the wrong way on Interstate 75, while intoxicated, and killing a woman.

It's likely that federal lawmakers will eventually require carmakers to include some type of sensor or breathalyzer that can determine when someone is inebriated, said Chuck Farmer, vice president of research at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. But that type of technology is still a little way off from being perfected, meaning it could be years before cars are equipped with such a device, Farmer said.

In the meantime, Bruning said Ohioans should look to ride services and other transit options when drinking.

"The biggest thing is just for people to drive sober," Bruning said. "There's no excuse for it, especially when there are so many (other) options these days."

Wrong-way crashes have been on the rise in Ohio in recent years, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. More signage and new detection systems have been installed on some highway exit ramps, said Matt Bruning, ODOT spokesman.

What more can be done to prevent wrong-way crashes?

Figuring out how to better prevent wrong-way crashes is an ever-evolving science.

Years ago, Bruning said some states tested out spike strips to try to stop cars from entering highway off-ramps. But the strips – which are common at some rental car companies and car dealerships – proved to be ineffective in a study conducted in California in 1965.

The trial found that spikes did not cause tires to deflate fast enough to prevent cars from entering highways in the wrong direction. The spikes broke in heavy traffic and left pieces that damaged the tires of vehicles headed in the right direction, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

In Texas, a change that did seem to work was lowering wrong-way signs on exit ramps, Farmer said. The signs were brought closer to the ground, Farmer said, because researchers found they were more effective when they were nearer the road that drivers were focused on.

In the near future, Farmer said he wouldn't be surprised if a directional sensor is developed to alert drivers when they've entered an exit ramp. Many modern cars are already equipped with devices that warn drivers when they're moving in or out of a lane of traffic or backing up too close to another vehicle.

Long term, Farmer said changes likely need to be made to roadways themselves.

In many states, including Ohio, some on-ramps and off-ramps are located next to each other or very close to one another, Farmer said. That proximity can make it confusing for any driver, Farmer said, let alone someone who's had a few drinks.

Farmer also suggested that exit ramps could be redesigned to always include a sharp curve and on-ramps to typically include a straightforward path. Although they may seem like subtle differences to frequent drivers, Farmer said that over time the changes could make all the difference in cutting down on deadly wrong-way crashes.

"There are a lot of solutions," Farmer said. "But the best solution is to just redesign roadways so it's extremely hard for someone to get on an off-ramp."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Wrong-way crashes have increased in Ohio