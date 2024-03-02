'Extremely grateful': Florida-Bahamas Synod ELCA commits $200,000 to Rebuild Bay County

PANAMA CITY — A church is committed to helping rebuild Bay County from the destruction of Hurricane Michael.

In a press release on Thursday, Rebuild Bay County, an organization created to help Bay County bounce back from the Category 5 storm of October 2018, announced that Florida-Bahamas Synod had committed $200,000 to help the local group.

Based in Tampa, Florida-Bahamas Synod is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

This image shows the destruction of Treasure Island Marina after Category 5 Hurricane Michael made landfall in October 2018.

"More than five years has passed since Hurricane Michael devastated our area, and we are still feeling the effects," Donna Pilson, executive director of Rebuild Bay County, said in the release. "With multiple storms and other disasters since that time, we are reminded that we remain vigilant in gauging the needs of our community.

"We are extremely grateful for amazing partners like the Florida-Bahamas Synod that continue to support our efforts to ensure we give Bay County residents the best chance at bouncing back faster no matter when disaster hits."

The release notes the grant will be used by the local organization to provide additional case management services to area residents. It also will be used to purchase materials needed for remaining home repairs, as well as to help the area become more resilient to future natural disasters.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is made up of 4 million members and 10,000 congregations.

For more information on Rebuild Bay County, or to request assistance, call 850-215-8705. Those interested in helping support the group also can text "apply," "donate or "volunteer" to 850 783-4311.

