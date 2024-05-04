‘Extremely disturbing videos:’ Miami man hoarded child sex abuse videos, police say

Miami man hoarded child sex abuse videos and messaged underage girls, police say. Officers have confiscated his illegal collection and put him behind bars.

After more than a year-and-a-half investigation, Miami police arrested and charged Junior Del Villar Hernandez, 39, Wednesday with 15 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

The investigation started in September 2022 when 15 videos of child sex abuse were uploaded online, police said in a statement.

“Since then, Miami Police detectives worked tirelessly to build the case, identify the offender, and locate him,” the release reads.

After exercising a search warrant, police confirmed their suspicions, discovering several “extremely disturbing videos” showing sexual acts on minors as young as 2 years old, the report read.

Detectives also uncovered that Hernandez was messaging underage girls on social media.

“The Miami Police Department takes any crime against infants/children seriously and will work tirelessly to identify and bring to justice those who engage in such acts against the innocent and helpless children,” the department said.