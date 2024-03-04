‘Extremely dangerous’: CHP on why not to speed in the rain

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After responding to multiple collisions throughout the valley amid stormy weather on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol wants drivers to remember to drive for the conditions.

CHP says speeding while it is raining on freeways, county roads, and especially mountain roads can be extremely dangerous.

In one instance near Shaver Lake, officers say a Subaru speeding downhill on Highway 168 near Beal Fire Road was unable to stop on the rain-covered road. As a result, they rear-ended a Jeep, causing the Jeep to spin out of control and overrun the mountainside.







Officials say no injuries were reported thanks to seatbelts.







Fresno CHP Vehicle surrounded by snow

CHP says they responded to multiple other crashes related to wet roads and speed. In the mountainous areas downed power lines, trees, and other traffic hazards including areas of black ice make the roads more dangerous. The driver of the car pictured above “escaped virtually unharmed.”

Officers from the Visalia district remind drivers to adjust their driving behavior to match the weather and road conditions. The photo above reveals a semi-truck that collided into a center divide along Highway 198.

Overall, CHP advises drivers to slow down in the rain, fog, snow, and extra slippery roads and to always wear a fastened seatbelt.

