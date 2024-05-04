'Extremely active' homicide investigation after Taunton man found shot to death in shed

TAUNTON — A 32-year-old Taunton man was found shot to death in a furnished shed on Highland Street in Taunton Saturday morning, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, Taunton Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are "actively investigating a homicide which occurred sometime" Saturday morning on Highland Street, the DA's office said in a written statement Saturday afternoon.

At around 9:45 am Saturday, Taunton Police were dispatched to 155 Highland St. for a report of a dead man in a furnished shed, the DA's office said. Upon arrival, investigators determined the victim had been shot to death.

Reaction to Raynham shooting 'He was a good guy': Shocked neighbors describe man fatally shot by Raynham police

The victim's next of kin have yet to be located, therefore his identity will not be released at this time, the DA's office said.

"The investigation into the homicide is extremely active at this time. No further information can be released," the DA's office said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Homicide investigation: Taunton man found shot to death in shed