Extreme wildfire conditions in store for this summer, officials say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With hot, dry conditions predicted for the start of June and summer just around the corner, officials with the Dept. of Natural Resources are asking the public to be extra cautious in any situation that could result in a fire.

“This summer, an abundant amount of fine, flashy fuels (dry grass and shrubs) has grown tall and thick in many places, creating extreme wildland fire conditions,” a press release from the DNR states.

Because of these conditions, it’s crucial we keep wildfire risk “at the top of our minds” this summer, officials said. And fires can be started in ways you might not immediately think of.

“Sparks can be thrown from vehicles and trailers that are not properly maintained, and a vehicle can cause roadside fires without the driver’s knowledge,” the release states.

Before leaving, you should make sure your vehicle trailers are properly maintained by ensuring safety chains are not dragging, officials said. You should reportedly also make sure wheel bearings are well-greased and tires are properly inflated — to help prevent a blown tire.

When target shooting, use safe ammunition and targets and find a backdrop without rocks or dry grass. Exploding targets are not allowed on public lands, officials said. Additionally, always keep a shovel, water, or fire extinguisher nearby.

When it comes to the basics — officials said to remember to completely extinguish your campfire.

“Bring a bucket of water and a shovel, and use the ‘Douse, Stir, Check for Heat, Repeat’ method to ensure the fire is out,” the release states.

While there are currently no fire restrictions in place, beginning June 1, Utah will implement the closed fire season — lasting through October 31. More information regarding burning on private and unincorporated land can be found here.

Before camping, you can check for specific area restrictions here.

