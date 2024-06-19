Extreme heat worries farmers hoping for rain

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Weather in mid-Michigan has been turbulent recently with storms over the weekend and blazing heat continuing through the week, but local farmers are saying that if it doesn’t rain again soon, their crops are at risk.

“We can’t control Mother Nature,” says Brett Roberts, a farmer from Eaton County. “We just have to continue to do what we’re gonna do and, luckily, we got some rain there on Sunday Night to help the crops from stressing too much.”

Unfortunately for farmers, there’s no way to prepare for the worst.

“You hope. Mother Nature, right? Unless you have a way to water it, you have to wait for rain or a cool down,” Roberts says.

Roberts’ crops (WLNS)

On the bright side, farmers don’t have to do much manual labor in this heat.

“Right now, the vast majority of farm work, the crop is growing,” says Roberts. “There is some activities like putting fertilizer and other things but that’s done with machines.”

One thing they do have to worry about, though, is a surge in insects and other pests.

“So you actually go out and count bugs on leaves,” says Roberts. “When you get to a certain threshold of insects, then generally you would come in and treat so you’d use a pesticide to do that.”

Modern crops are better equipped to deal with extreme environmental conditions due to selective breeding.

“The corn that we are planting today versus what we planted even 10 years ago handles the weather better,” says Roberts.

More of Roberts’ crops (WLNS)

While Roberts’ crops are doing fine right now, there is a long summer ahead, and plenty of opportunities for something to go wrong.

“It’s handling this heat wave. The next one might be a whole different story,” says Roberts. “There’s no way around it. The good old saying on the hay side is ‘you make hay when the sun shines’”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.