Extreme heat: Record-breaking highs near 100 degrees expected Thursday in Central Florida

Central Florida will be extremely hot on Thursday.

Several areas will see record-breaking highs in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 98 degrees, which is around 10 degrees above average.

The record high for May 9 in Orlando is 98 degrees and was recorded 109 years ago in 1915.

Rain chances will remain low overall, with a bigger chance for rain and storms in northern Florida.

Our temperatures will be slightly lower on Friday, with highs in the mid-90s.

Rain chances will be higher Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Our weekend looks nice overall with sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees.

Big changes will be coming next week.

Central Florida will be locked into a steady pattern of rain and storms for next week.

