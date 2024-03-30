These extreme Easter egg hunts include drones, helicopters and falling eggs

The forecast for Easter weekend in New Jersey looks good: Temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies, with a 100% chance of Easter eggs falling from the sky.

Two North Jersey churches have planned some of the country's most outlandish egg hunts to celebrate the most holy of occasions for Christians. Instead of carefully placed pastel prizes on a church lawn, they're using drones and helicopters to drop tens of thousands of eggs before kids search for them.

In Rockaway Township, Christ Church is sponsoring an "Extreme Easter Egg Hunt" on its 107-acre campus. Beforehand, a fleet of drones helped hide 15,000 eggs on Saturday, the church said.

A helicopter drops 75,000 Easter eggs filled with goodies for kids at The Liquid Church following Easter services.

About 1,000 young children and 350 teens were registered as of Thursday to participate in the hunt at Christ Church, a nondenominational "spiritual home" to more than 10,000 active members.

Parsippany-based Liquid Church, meanwhile, announced plans to drop 75,000 prize-filled plastic eggs via helicopter at four of its New Jersey campuses on Saturday and Sunday.

Easter 2024: Why do we celebrate Easter with eggs? How the Christian holy day is commemorated worldwide

Other groups have also tried to take on different Easter egg traditions. In San Jose, California, the Winchester Mystery House, a notoriously haunted 19th century mansion, had an Easter egg hunt in its Victorian garden in 2019. Meanwhile, PETA has tried to push the White House to use potatoes for its annual Easter Egg Roll instead of eggs.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. Twitter: @wwesthoven.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Extreme Easter egg hunts include drones, helicopters and falling eggs