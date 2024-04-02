'Extraordinary' Viking combs reveal Ipswich's medieval importance

A collection of Viking combs has placed Ipswich "at the centre of the developing early medieval world", according to archaeologists.

The antler and bone finds were found in the Suffolk town during 40 excavations over 20 years.

They include "an extraordinary sequence of Viking combs unmatched elsewhere in the country".

Ian Riddler and Nicola Trzaska-Nartowski said: "The range of objects is extraordinary and unique in the UK."

They are among the authors of a recently published analysis of 1,341 finds and 2,400 fragments of waste unearthed during digs between 1974 and 1994.

"It was always our intention that the book had a European outlook and placed Ipswich in the centre of a developing early medieval world for one particular craft," said Mr Riddler and Trzaska-Nartowski in a statement about the analysis.

"There are several items that indicate links abroad, particularly northern France, Frisia (what we now know as parts of the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark) and southern Scandinavia."

Ipswich was founded as an Anglo-Saxon trading port in the wake of the collapse of the Roman Empire and prospered through maritime trade with Europe.

The combs were made in Scandinavia and they indicate the presence of Vikings in Ipswich in the late 9th Century - it fell under Viking rule in AD869.

Combs were also made in the town and had "distinctive local forms", according to the Suffolk County Council Archaeological Service.

Most were made from fragments of red deer antler, although some were made from bone, including whale.

Brooch moulds, pins, strap-ends, weaving and textile-making equipment, as well as some gaming pieces - reflecting Viking enthusiasm for board games - were also examined.

Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Suffolk County Council's deputy cabinet member for protected landscapes and archaeology, said: "With one collection of finds in isolation, we might not have the confidence to recognise their importance.

"But in this case, with around 40 excavations in Ipswich over 20 years, we can build a convincing picture of the role that the town played in medieval life."

Will Fletcher, East of England development advice team leader, Historic England, said it was a "fascinating insight into Ipswich's medieval history... and its reach across the North Sea".

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830