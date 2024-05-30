'Extraordinary' hurricane season predicted for 2024. Here's what that means for Ohio

Forecasters are predicting an "extraordinary" hurricane season this year, with as many as 25 named storms possible, USA TODAY is reporting.

What does that mean for Ohio? Here's what to know.

NOAA Atlantic hurricane forecast for 2024

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a possible 25 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts June 1. That's the most the NOAA has ever predicted in a preseason outlook, according to USA TODAY. "All the ingredients are in place for an active season," said National Weather Service director Ken Graham at a news conference last week in Washington, D.C.

The season could be "extraordinary," NOAA director Rick Spinrad said, with an 85% chance for an above-average season. The NOAA forecasts a 10% chance for a near-normal season, and a 5% chance for a below-normal season.

A couple of factors are driving this forecast.

First is the record warm water of the Atlantic Ocean, which fuels hurricanes.

Second is La Niña, which is marked by cooler-than-average seawater in the Pacific Ocean and often leads to more active hurricane seasons.

Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 4, 2019

What to expect from hurricane season in Ohio

Ohio tends to avoid any direct impact of a hurricane or tropical storm, according to Brandon Peloquin, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio. But the state can be affected by their remnants.

Those remnants usually bring rain to the Buckeye State, Peloquin said. If those systems bring enough rain, flooding becomes a concern. Also, a tropical depression can spawn tornadoes, usually on its east side, he said, along with damaging winds.

Remnants of Hurricane Ike kill five, cut power for days in Ohio

The remnants of Hurricane Ike, which blew through Ohio in September 2008, was one of the more significant tropical storm-related wind events for the state, Peloquin said. The remnants of Ike merged with the jet stream and produced strong, damaging winds across the state.

The Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport officially measured wind gusts as strong as 74 mph, equal to wind speeds of a category 1 hurricane, per the NOAA. The high winds downed trees and power lines and ripped the roofs off homes and businesses, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Duke Energy had 800,000 outages.

“It was unprecedented in size, and at the time, nothing like Hurricane Ike had hit the service area in over 170 years of service to Greater Cincinnati,” Duke spokeswoman Sally Thelen told the Enquirer in a 2018 story. Power was out for days, or weeks for some customers.

Hurricane remnants have triggered severe Ohio weather

Hurricane remnants aside from Ike have caused other severe weather concerns in Ohio.

In 2021, Hurricane Ida brought rain and flash flood warnings to Ohio. Hurricane Delta in 2020 brought the chance of heavy rain. And Hurricane Barry brought several inches of rain to Southwest Ohio, prompting flash flood warnings.

A brown booby seabird is perched on a dead tree along the shore of Nimisila Reservoir in Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Green, Ohio. It's extremely rare for the bird to be found this far north.

Hurricane blows in rare brown booby to Northeast Ohio

Perhaps one of the strangest things a hurricane has brought to Ohio is a brown booby, a seagoing bird native to the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

The bird turned up at Nimisila Reservoir in Summit County in August 2020, the Akron Beacon Journal reported, believed to have been blown inland by recent hurricanes. It quickly became a draw for birders across Ohio and beyond.

Sadly, the bird is believed to have been killed by a peregrine falcon after about two weeks in the state.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Hurricane season 2024: What NOAA forecast means for Ohio