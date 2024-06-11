'Extraordinary grants'. Keating, Markey meet with Bourne leaders about Cape bridges

The project to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges has been a daunting task from the start, unraveling at a speed of what can seem like ages.

But despite an array of challenges, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, joined U.S Rep. William Keating, D-Massachusetts, at the Bourne Veterans Memorial Community Center Friday morning to assure local leaders their efforts to secure necessary money and push the project forward have remained steadfast — underscoring the significant involvement from local, state and federal officials.

While at the community center, the two lawmakers also listened to an update from the state Department of Transportation on the project’s status.

“It is absolutely essential that we just continue to work and take the huge amount of funding which we've already been able to secure from the federal government, and from the Healey administration, in order to … make sure that all of that funding is in place so that we can begin the construction of the Sagamore Bridge in the very near future,” Markey said.

'Extraordinary grants'

Gov. Maura Healey’s office announced on Aug. 14 an application plan for securing $1.44 billion in federal discretionary grant money to replace both bridges. Within that amount, the Healey administration applied for $150 million from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects program and $222 million from National Infrastructure Project Assistance. These two grants were closely followed by the Bridge Investment Program, which was the largest share at over $1.07 billion.

And on Dec. 4, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced a joint application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeking $1.06 billion in federal funding for the phased replacement of the two Cape Cod Canal bridges.

In total, $2.5 billion — $1.44 billion and $1.06 billion — has been applied for.

So far, as announced in December, $372 million of funding from the Federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program, had been secured for the bridges.

More funds are anticipated, though.

The administration's application strategy has also been backed by $350 million in matching state money, which mirrors the U.S. Senate’s appropriations bill sum of $350 million. The Healey-Driscoll Administration also recently included $262 million toward replacing the bridges in the state's fiscal 2024-2028 capital investment plan, all together aiming to include $700 million in state money for the project.

“These are extraordinary grants that don't come along very often,” Keating said. “The work we did in the Senate, the House, with President Biden, we are securing the greatest infrastructure investment since the Eisenhower administration.”

Sagamore Bridge is 1st replacement

The project will take place in two phases, the first of which includes designing and securing funding for the replacement of the Sagamore Bridge — as it sees a higher volume of traffic. Phase 2 will focus on the funding, design and replacement of the Bourne Bridge.

“It's a very complicated process,” Markey said. “We’ve seen the options that (the Healey Administration) is already beginning to consider for the Bourne Bridge, but clearly, their principal focus right now is on replacing the Sagamore, and we're principally focused on getting the funding for that.”

Bryan Cordeiro, the state transportation project manager for the Cape Cod bridges project, told the Times in May that a grant application for the Bourne Bridge was filed on May 6. But he said he could not provide details on the amount applied for.

Speculation around the plausibility of securing funding for the Bourne Bridge has been mixed, given the project’s phased approach and initial attention on the Sagamore. Keating said it is unclear where the funding would come from when the time comes, but reiterated the work being done to ensure money will be actively pursued.

“There have been a lot of questions asking, ‘Why isn’t it done yet?’” Keating said, referring to the bridges’ replacement. “The magnitude of this project, I think you can see, it will be one of the largest ones of its kind, not just in Massachusetts, but in New England.”

