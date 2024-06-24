WEB EXTRA: Rep. Steven Horsford (D)
Nevada democratic congressman Steven Horsford talks with John Langeler about his role as Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, immigration executive orders, affordable housing, and his race against republican John Lee.
