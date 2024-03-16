Extra Miami County deputies to be deployed for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Mar. 16—The Miami County Sheriff's Office announced that it will deploy extra deputies through Sunday for the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

During that time, deputies will be focused on removing impaired drivers from the roads, and will be targeting routes with high numbers of impaired driving arrests and crashes.

"Those who choose to drink are reminded to have a designated driver who is sober or risk being arrested," the sheriff's office said.

The extra enforcement is possible through a grant the sheriff's office received last year from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services that will pay for overtime and some fuel costs.