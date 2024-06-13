Extra large super load exceeding 900,000 pounds to begin moving through the area on June 16

COLUMBUS – The 12th of nearly two dozen super loads, and first of four loads that exceed 900,000 pounds, will depart the dock site in Adams County on Sunday, June 16. The convoy will head to New Albany to deliver the load to the site of the new Intel plant in Licking County.

Like the other loads, this one will move through the region including the areas of Piketon, Chillicothe and Canal Winchester.

One of the super loads travels through the area on Ohio 104.

This load, an air processor known as a cold box used in the silicon chip manufacturing process, measures approximately 23’ tall, 20’ wide, 280’ long, and weighs 916,000 pounds.

These extra-large loads will have significant traffic impacts as they move. Unlike the previous loads, these will take more than a week to deliver and will travel much slower. Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and avoid the route while the load is moving.

Due to the size of the loads and slow speed of the convoy, moves will begin earlier than previous trips to ensure each move can be completed during daylight hours.

Because of an anticipated increased interest from the public, large crowds are expected along the route. This will lead to additional traffic delays. Safety of the public and those working to move the load is the top priority. Observers are asked to stay out of the path of the transport trucks and work crews and off the sidewalks along the roadway. Spectators should obey orders to move back if instructed to do so.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has carefully analyzed and planned the route to make sure these extra-large loads can be accommodated. Since each load will be escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, emergency traffic will get around the rolling roadblock with minimal delay. Working with partners like local governments and utility companies, obstructions along the route such as large overhead signs, traffic signals, and utility lines have been adjusted and moved.

The schedule of each of the nearly two dozen loads will be checked against local events, like festivals and fairs, to further minimize impacts.

Notifications will continue to be made in advance of each load leaving the dock on the Ohio River near the village of Manchester in Adams County. Updates will be provided as each load moves north toward central Ohio.You can find more information, updates, and sign up for email alerts at transportation.ohio.gov/superload

The route the loads will follow includes:

From the dock site east of Manchester, it will travel east on U.S. 52 to West Portsmouth.

At west Portsmouth, cross over into the U.S. 52 westbound lanes just before the junction of the Ohio 239 on ramp to U.S. 52 Westbound.

Travel north on the SR 239 Southbound ramp to Ohio73/Ohio 104

Travel south in the Northbound lanes of Ohio 73/Ohio 104 to US 52

Travel east on U.S. 52 in the Westbound lanes to U.S. 23 in Portsmouth

Travel north on U.S. 23 southbound ramp to U.S. 52 westbound

Travel north on U.S. 23 in the northbound lanes to the intersection with Kinneys Lane and Argonne Road

Cross over into the northbound lanes and travel north on U.S. 23 to the Village of Piketon

In the Village of Piketon cross over into the Southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Market Street to maneuver around the traffic signals then cross back over into the northbound lanes of U.S. 23

Travel north on U.S. 23 to Chillicothe

Take U.S. 35 West to Ohio 104 north

Take 104 north to Ohio 762 near Commercial Point

Travel east on Ohio 762 to Rickenbacker Parkway

Travel north on Rickenbacker Parkway North to Ohio 317

Travel north in the Southbound Lanes on Ohio 317 past Groveport to Bixby Road east

Travel east on Bixby Road to U.S. 33

Travel east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 33 to the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp in Canal Winchester

Travel the wrong way on the Gender Road Southbound to US Route 33 Westbound ramp

Take Ohio 674/Gender Road North to Brice Road

Take Brice Road North to the intersection with Tussing Road/Ohio 204 in Columbus

Travel East on Tussing Road/Ohio 204 East to Ohio 310

Travel North on Ohio 310 to US Route 40 in Etna

Travel West on US Route 40 to Mink Street

Travel North on Mink Street to Ohio 16

Travel East on Ohio 16 to Ohio 310

Travel North on Ohio 310 to Ohio 161

Travel West on Ohio 161 to Mink Street

Travel North on Mink Street to Clover Valley Road NW

