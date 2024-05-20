WEB EXTRA: Illinois pursues statewide public defender

Thanks for checking out this web extra. We ran out of time before we could bring you all of our panel discussion on “4 the Record.”

Here’s the part of the conversation that addresses a public defender shortage in Illinois, where state lawmakers are considering a bill supporters say could help with the public defender shortage.

It could create a statewide public defender. That person would be nominated a committee of public defenders in Illinois. The state supreme court then would have the final say to confirm the nominee to serve a six-year term.

“The biggest thing here is access to the judiciary and having access to representation that’s going to be quality representation,” Gayman said.

“It is creating more government,” Kaufmann said. “I actually am also sensitive to the argument that maybe this should be a little more independent of the judiciary.”

Hear the whole conversation host Jim Niedelman has with former Iowa State Representative Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann when you click on the video.

