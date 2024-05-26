WEB EXTRA: FOX News, OAN ‘weak’ for settling defamation cases, Pautsch says

We didn’t have time to bring you all of host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa Congressional candidate David Pautsch, the Republican who is challenging incumbent Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the primary.

He’s got a very strong opinion when it comes to the 2020 Presidential race results: “It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this thing was a bogus operation,” he said.

