Extra deputies at Buddy Taylor Middle School after another threatening call

Law enforcement returned to Buddy Taylor Middle School this morning after officials received another threat, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted on social media Wednesday morning that there was a "heavy police presence" outside the middle school this morning after "anonymous male calls in threats again."

The school received threats of a shooter on Tuesday which prompted police to search the campus before issuing an all-clear.

Check back for an update on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Buddy Taylor Middle School will have extra deputies after 2nd threat