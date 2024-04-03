Extension of Great Guernsey Trail could receive funding through OMEGA this year

COSHOCTON − The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association reported a banner year for 2023 and is hopeful for better still in 2024, as it awaits to hear back on the latest round of Appalachian Community Grant funding.

OMEGA is a collaborative body of member governments that serves as a facilitator between state and federal government agencies and local entities to provide opportunities in economic and community development through networking, education, planning, research and allocation of resources. It serves Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Muskingum and Tuscarawas counties.

Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Executive Director Vicki King-Maple speaks at the recent annual membership meeting in Coshocton. She focused on the Destination Appalachia: Pathway to Prosperity project grant application to the Appalachian Regional Commission.

In 2023, the organization approved 19 grant applicants for $16.4 million and two loans for $360,000 leading to the creation of 106 new jobs across the region. This includes $3.1 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Governor's Office of Appalachian (GOA) grants. Other funding was obtained via the Economic Development Association, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Public Works Commission, Ohio Water Development Authority and other entities.

In Guernsey County, the 2023 projects included a $250,000 GOA grant to the Village of Byesville for the Marietta Road sewer extension, and $2.15 million from the Economic Development Administration for waterlines extensions to a new 75-unit RV campground at The Wilds in Cumberland.

The current focus is on the Destination Appalachia: Pathway to Prosperity pitch to the Appalachian Community Grant program. Requested is $158 million for 41 projects in 26 communities and 10 counties. OMEGA Executive Director Vicki King-Maple said they vetted 90 projects total and narrowed it down to the ones they felt best could deliver transformational and sustainable projects.

Individual projects include overhaul of Secrest Auditorium and improvement of streetscapes in Zanesville, further development of Skip's Landing and bringing back to life the Pastime Theater in Coshocton, growing the Dennison and Ohio Railroad in Tuscarawas County to include stops in Newcomerstown and Coshocton, extending the Great Guernsey Trail to link Lore City and Kipling to Cambridge and much more across the region.

Estimates are the two years of construction and first five years of operation will have an overall regional impact of more than $1 billion, creating 7,394 new jobs and $18.5 million in new local taxes.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Great Guernsey Trail extension could receive funding through OMEGA