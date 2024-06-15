Extended stay motel in Marietta goes up in flames

Firefighters are currently working on putting out flames at an extended-stay motel in Marietta.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the Metro Extended Stay Hotel on Freys Gin Road SE with significant damage and flames and a large plume of smoke coming from the roof.

Drivers along I-75 in Cobb County even reported being able to see large amounts of smoke in the area.

Channel 2 Action News crews are heading to the motel.

There is no word at this time on how the fire started.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

