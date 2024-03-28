Extended closure on Blanding Boulevard ramps begins in April

The Florida Department of Transportation wants Clay County drivers to know that extended closures of the ramps both north and southbound Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) to northbound First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) are scheduled to begin Tue., April 2.

The ramps will close at 11 p.m. on April 2 and will remain closed for around three months. The closures will allow for the reconstruction of the ramps to connect with the next segment of the First Coast Expressway from SR 21 to north of SR 16. This segment is expected to open to traffic in mid-2025.

FDOT said that during the closures, traffic on northbound Blanding Boulevard will detour via Branan Field Road to access northbound First Coast Expressway. Traffic on southbound Blanding Boulevard will detour via Branan Field Road and Old Jennings Road to access northbound First Coast Expressway.

Detour signage will warn drivers to use use caution when driving through the work zone.

