Explosives found under car of former official from occupied Luhansk Oblast

Explosives have been found under the car that belongs to Vitaliy Kiselyov, the former "assistant head of the Interior Ministry of LPR", who was appointed by the Russians to the position of "deputy rector" of Luhansk University (LPR, Luhansk People's Republic, is the part of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast currently occupied by the Russians and pro-Kremlin collaborationists – ed.).

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti and TASS with reference to a source; anonymous Telegram channels

Details: A device with an electronic detonator and a white substance was reportedly found under a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Anonymous Telegram channels report that the deputy rector himself was not inside the car at the time. The area around the university was cordoned off, and investigators found an item similar to a detonator.

Kiselyov previously reported an assassination attempt in Luhansk in May 2022, when the attacker used a pistol with a silencer.

