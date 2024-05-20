Explosion at West Sacramento apartments still under investigation. 34 residents displaced

Investigators on Monday were still trying to determine what led to an explosion Sunday at a West Sacramento apartment complex that caused major damage and displaced more than 30 residents.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, numerous residents called 911 to report the explosion at the Washington Courtyard apartment complex at 530 Seventh St. in West Sacramento.

Firefighters arrived and found a two-story, 14-unit apartment building at the complex had major damage indicative of a “significant explosion,” the West Sacramento Fire Department announced Monday in a Facebook post.

The firefighters performed “a rapid structural assessment” and first look for anyone injured outside the building, before they extinguished a grass fire behind the building and went inside to search for any trapped residents in the apartments, fire officials said.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated by medics at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews from the Sacramento Fire Department, including special operations personnel, responded to help with building temporary structural shores to prevent a further collapse of the building.

Red Cross officials also responded to work with apartment complex management to find temporary housing for 34 displaced residents, according to the Fire Department. Firefighters escorted residents back into their apartments to retrieve essential items, such as medicine.

West Sacramento building officials red-tagged the damaged building and ensured that an adjacent building that incurred blast damage would be repaired quickly, so that residents could stay and be safe in their apartments. Crews from the city’s public works department worked to clean up significant debris caused by the explosion, fire officials said.

West Sacramento’s fire and police departments were working together to determine the cause and origin of the explosion.

