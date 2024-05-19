Explosion at Sacramento apartment complex damages 14 units, displaces 34

(FOX40.COM) — An explosion at a Sacramento apartment complex damaged 14 units and left 34 people temporarily without a home.

At around 10 a.m. on Sunday, several residents at the Washington Courtyard Apartments on 7th Street in West Sacramento said they heard sounds from the explosion.

“My son was sleeping and all the pictures started falling off of our walls. I didn’t know what happened. I heard the loud explosion,” said Ken Garcia, a resident of the complex.

Garcia said the impact blew out windows and caused the neighbors to run in a panic. He captured photos that show smoke coming from the units and the walls blown out from the building, just before they came down.

The local fire department also heard the commotion.

“We have a fire station that’s fairly close, and the crew in that station heard the explosion,” said West Sacramento Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Cullison.

Cullison said that after fire crews arrived at the scene, they found “significant damage indicative of an explosion,” and a grass fire. After it was extinguished, they searched for victims. Two people suffered minor injuries and declined going to a hospital.

“We feel very fortunate, in that context, despite the significant building damage,” Cullison said. “We feel very fortunate in this instance, that we did not have more injuries or perhaps fatalities.”

Residents said one of the units was under reconstruction, and that the smell of gas was detected earlier in the week. The explosion severely damaged 14 units in that building, and displaced 34 residents.

The Sacramento Fire Department also responded to the explosion and said it is working to make sure the build is safe and that the exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.

